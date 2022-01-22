Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.