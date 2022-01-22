Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.