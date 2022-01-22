Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

RF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 16,730,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,000,864. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

