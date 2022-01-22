RED Reaches Market Cap of $535,687.70 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. RED has a total market cap of $535,687.70 and approximately $28,948.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00307747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003809 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

