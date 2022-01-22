Raze Network Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

