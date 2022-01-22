Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

