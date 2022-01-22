Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

PSFE opened at $3.45 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

