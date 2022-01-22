Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,538,000 after buying an additional 324,256 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

