Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

