Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

