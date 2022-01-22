Raymond James Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Market Perform

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of FCCO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
