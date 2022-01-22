Raymond James Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Market Perform

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.