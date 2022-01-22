Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,248 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

PAC stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.