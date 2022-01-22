Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

