Raymond James & Associates Has $859,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 74.9% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 163.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

