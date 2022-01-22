Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $27.90 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -398.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

