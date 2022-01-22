Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 423.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

