Raymond James & Associates Acquires 512 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

