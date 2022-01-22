Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

