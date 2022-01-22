Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.46.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.83 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

