Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,623 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Target by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

