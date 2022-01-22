Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,698. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

