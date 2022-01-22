Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

