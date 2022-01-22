Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

