Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

