Qurate Retail, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

