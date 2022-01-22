QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

