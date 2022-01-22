Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.44. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

