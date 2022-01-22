Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $60,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

