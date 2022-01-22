Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Reduced by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

