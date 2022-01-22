Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

ABX opened at C$24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

