Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 441,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. Q2 has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 208.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after buying an additional 202,449 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

