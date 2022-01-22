Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sema4 Holdings Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Sema4 alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,559,000.

In other news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 in the last three months.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.