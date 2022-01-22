Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

