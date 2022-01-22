Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Boosted by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Cormark raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

NGD opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.38. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

