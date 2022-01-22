Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in bluebird bio by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

