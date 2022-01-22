Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00014429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

