PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

