Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,120 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

