Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

