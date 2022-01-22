Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

