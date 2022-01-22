Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

