PSI Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 11.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

