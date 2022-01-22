PSI Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after acquiring an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

