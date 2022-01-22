PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 760 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

SNAP stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

