PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

