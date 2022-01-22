PSI Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK opened at $35.02 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.