PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 847 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 846,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 312,378 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.