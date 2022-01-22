PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,511 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

