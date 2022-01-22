PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 126 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $238.76 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.