Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

